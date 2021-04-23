Saturday, April 24, 2021
Edhi foundation offers help to India in controlling the covid crises

Among the most renowned non-profit organizations of Pakistan and the largest ambulance service in the World, the Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation has offered assistance to the Indian government to face the COVID-19 pandemic. These crises have gone out of control claiming millions of lives.

India has again failed to control the third wave of the pandemic as the death toll crosses 3,000 in a single day. On the other hand, India is facing the worst oxygen shortage in the country. Oxygen shortage is affecting the patients. Hashtag #IndiaNeedsOxygen is trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

In this alarming situation, A letter has come to the spot showing the heartful gesture from the Pakistani social welfare organization. Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation (also known as the Edhi foundation) is known worldwide for being at the frontline of natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Faisal Edhi, son of Abdul Sattar Edhi, has written a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Modi offering assistance in tackling the ongoing strenuous time. In his letter, Faisal Edhi wrote, “we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services of assistance in addressing and circumventing the current health issues.” He has presented himself to lead the mission as he doesn’t want to affect the credibility of his NGO.

While assuring safety, he has requested permission from the Indian government to enter India and give medical support in the concerned areas. He further added that we would like to send our emergency medical technicians, office staff, driver, and health workers. Edhi foundation is also ready to supply food, fuel, and other necessities to their team.

