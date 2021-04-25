South African cricketer ‘Bjorn Fortuin’ embraces Islam with his wife

On Saturday, South African spinner “Bjorn Fortuin” and his wife have embraced Islam. This news is breaking the internet in Muslim countries.

The news came in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan when a picture was added on an Instagram story by his wife “Mieshka Aysen“. The story had a caption “Last night Bjorn took his shadah during the month of Ramadan, Alhamdulilah“. They have chosen Imaad as his new name.

The 26-year-old spinner Bjorn Fortuin debuted in September 2019. He recently had a T20i tour of Pakistan which was South Africa’s first tour to Pakistan in 14 years. His tour might have an impact on his belief but he has confirmed that he has accepted Islam as true religion after his personal studies nobody has influenced him.

Also Read: Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity

He is the second South African cricketer to embrace Islam. Before him, protease seamer “Wayne Parnell” had accepted Islam in 2011 after personal studies. His new name was Waleed but still, he is known as Wayne Parnell.

Also Read: Bangladeshi author slammed for Islamophobic statement on Moeen Ali

Change in religion may affect his performance as Pakistani batsman Muhammad Yousef had. The entire world is well-aware of Yousef’s improvement in cricket after converting to Islam. He has broken several world records in his career.