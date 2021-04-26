Woman claims to be Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, reveals much more

Doctor Aamir Liaquat Hussain has earned more fame this year through his funny Nagin dance in Ramadan transmission. He has been a meme point from the very beginning. He is an Islamic scholar and mostly seen in Ramadan transmissions and morning shows.

Aamir Liaquat had been on the headlines for his second marriage with actress Tuba Aamir and divorcing his first wife Bushra (who has two young kids). But this time something new has been revealed about him. Actress-cum-model Haniya Khan has come to the spot claiming that She is Aamir’s third wife.

In her video message, Haniya labeled Aamir Liaqat ‘Cheater and Traitor‘. Furthermore, Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s alleged third wife has shared the screenshots of her Whatsapp with ALH.

Haniya further revealed that my family agreed to our marriage but his wife was against it. She tried her best to damage my career. She also accused Tuba Aamir of using black magic against her.

No response has come from Aamir Liaqat’s side till now. while Haniya Khan has challenged him to deny everything she said in media and respond to her questions.

In the video uploaded on social media, the actress said, “I am a daughter of a driver. I belong to a poor family. Only my sister and mother were my supporters. But you (Aamir Liaquat) have made me their enemy“.