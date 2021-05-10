HomeInternationalAmazon and Microsoft joined a task force to trace Ransomware hackers
InternationalLaw

Amazon and Microsoft joined a task force to trace Ransomware hackers

By admin
0
7

Amazon, Microsoft, and FBI have joined RTF (Ransomware Task Force), a special task force to trace and take aggressive action against Ransomware gangs. These big giants will be giving nearly 50 recommendations to the government and RTF.

These hackers use malicious (nulled/cracked) software to get access to someone’s computer and steal their data. They manipulate the personal data and ask for payment to get their data back. Data is not restored even after receiving the payment.

Must Read: How cybercriminals are blackmailing girls?

Hackers are now targeting schools, hospitals, and organisations. A report has been submitted by RTF in US President Joe Biden‘s administration. In the report, RTF stated that Ransomware has now become a threat to the United State’s national security and citizens’ privacy.

Ransomware Task Force’s co-chair claimed that “The money send to these blackmailers are not only impacting country’s economy but may also be used as funds for criminal activities like human trafficking, child exploitation, [and gender-hate campaigns]“.

Amazon to officially allow Pakistanis to create Seller Account

According to an FBI report, more than 2,400 organisations in the United States had become a victim of these online ghosts. Many of these hackers are US residents.

These hackers are active in Pakistan too. Hundreds of thousands of computers had been hacked by injecting this virus. Pakistan may have more risk than that of the US because nulled software and even windows are more common in Pakistan. We hope our government will too take strict action against them.

Statistics and statements are taken from BBC news’s article on this topic.

Previous articlePrime Minister Imran Khan condemns Israeli violence in Al-Aqsa Mosque
adminhttps://metoo.pk
This is MeToo Pakistan's blog. You will find the latest and trending news about various topics.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Zulkaif Riaz on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Khurshid on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Anonymous on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
M.tahir on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Abdullah Hamid on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Amjad on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Abdullah Aziz on Folk guitarist “Sparlay Rawail” gets trolled on social media.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

We have a mission to provide Pakistanis with reliable, accurate, and authentic information on the #MeToo movement. We cover topics such as violence, sexual abuse, social media trends, and other related issues in the country and abroad. Feel free to contact us or submit your article.

Contact us: admin@metoo.pk

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv