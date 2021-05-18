Author Zulkaif Riaz to republish his book “Burhan Muzaffar Wani”

Pakistani author and paid writer Zulkaif Riaz is going to publish the updated version of his book “Burhan Muzaffar Wani” next month. His book was taken down after being reported by Indians. This book was covering the story of great Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

This book was published on Amazon and other platforms in September 2020. The author beautifully described the story of a Kashmiri fighter and explained why and how he is praised as the national hero in Pakistan. He also compared his work for Kashmir with the work of Bhagat Singh, a British Indian freedom fighter who took up arms against the occupiers.

After a successful launch, the author and publishing company received various reports from readers, especially from Indian readers. The most controversial part of the book was the comparison of Burhan Wani with Bhagat Singh. After removing the book, the Author decided to edit his manuscript and publish it again.

Zulkaif Riaz in his press release confirmed that he is about to finish his work and may publish the book in the upcoming month. Also, note that the “Burhan Muzaffar Wani” book had thousands of book sales before being removed by the publishing company.