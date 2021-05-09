Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, the Pro-freedom leader of Kashmir

On 5th May 2021, Kashmir lost another brave son Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. He was the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a united political front. Sehrai has made his name as a writer, scholar, and defender of Kashmir’s struggle for freedom against the oppressor, India. He was one of those Kashmiri leaders who believe in Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan.

Read more: Thirty years of Kunan and Poshpora mass-rape incident

Asgard Sehrai was elected as the chairman of Tahreek-e-Hurriyat through a five-year election in May 2018. Both of his elder brothers had served India through their political struggles for Tahreek-e-Islam and Jamat-e-Islami Kashmir.



After completing his secondary education in 1959, he got admission to Aligarh Muslim University. He did his BA in Urdu there. It was the time he started his political career. He was affiliated with Jamat-e-Islami.



In 1965, he was jailed for the first time. It was claimed that he gave violent speeches against the Kashmiri government. He left Jamat-e-Islami because the political party was not happy with his association with different magazines.



One of his sons, Junaid Ashraf Shaheed was a Militant in Hizbul Mujahideen and served as a divisional commander till 19 May 2020. He embarrassed Shadah in an encounter carried out by Central Reserved Police Force.

He accepted that his son’s decision was wrong as he believed in a political solution but he never requested his son to leave militancy. After martyrdom, he himself led the funeral of his.



He and a few other political leaders were arrested by occupying forces. He died in Jail on 5th May. His death apparently looks like a natural death but everyone is aware of what really happened to him.