HomeSocial mediaOnly 50% of Pakistani mobile users are using 3G and 4G internet
Social media

Only 50% of Pakistani mobile users are using 3G and 4G internet

By admin
0
8

According to a report issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 3G/4G internet users in Pakistan increased to 98.12 Million at the end of March 2021, more than 1.86 Million users switched to the internet during a single month.

The report further estimates the number of mobile phone users in Pakistan as more than 183 million, while only half of them are using 3g or 4g internet. Most of the new mobile users are internet users. Most people only use Whatsapp and Facebook.

It is not known why our minister of Technology is working to bring the fastest internet in the country when even fast internet is not available.

Must Read: PTA temporarily shuts down all social media sites including facebook and twitter

At that point when Pakistan’s ministry is working to launch 5G internet, it is sad to see that a large area of Pakistan doesn’t even have access to 3G internet. During the lockdown, many students from villages, hilly areas, and South Punjab were not able to join online classes due to the unavailability of proper internet access in these areas.

Previous articleMuhammad Ashraf Sehrai, the Pro-freedom leader of Kashmir
Next articleHow cybercriminals are blackmailing girls?
adminhttps://metoo.pk
This is MeToo Pakistan's blog. You will find the latest and trending news about various topics.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Zulkaif Riaz on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Khurshid on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Anonymous on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
M.tahir on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Abdullah Hamid on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Amjad on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Abdullah Aziz on Folk guitarist “Sparlay Rawail” gets trolled on social media.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

We have a mission to provide Pakistanis with reliable, accurate, and authentic information on the #MeToo movement. We cover topics such as violence, sexual abuse, social media trends, and other related issues in the country and abroad. Feel free to contact us or submit your article.

Contact us: admin@metoo.pk

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv