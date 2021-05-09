Only 50% of Pakistani mobile users are using 3G and 4G internet

According to a report issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 3G/4G internet users in Pakistan increased to 98.12 Million at the end of March 2021, more than 1.86 Million users switched to the internet during a single month.

The report further estimates the number of mobile phone users in Pakistan as more than 183 million, while only half of them are using 3g or 4g internet. Most of the new mobile users are internet users. Most people only use Whatsapp and Facebook.

It is not known why our minister of Technology is working to bring the fastest internet in the country when even fast internet is not available.

At that point when Pakistan’s ministry is working to launch 5G internet, it is sad to see that a large area of Pakistan doesn’t even have access to 3G internet. During the lockdown, many students from villages, hilly areas, and South Punjab were not able to join online classes due to the unavailability of proper internet access in these areas.