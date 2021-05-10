HomeInternationalPrime Minister Imran Khan condemns Israeli violence in Al-Aqsa Mosque
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemns Israeli violence in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces fired stun grenades and water cannon on unarmed Palestinians during Sunday night. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in that one-sided clash.

Following the Israeli violence, Palestinian people held a protest in the West bank on the next day. Israeli forces interrupted again and showed their brutality injuring more than six hundred protestors.

Israel’s self-claimed Prime Minister “Benjamin Netanyahu” defended their police’s terrorism saying that they were just protecting themselves from stone-pelting. Internet users called his statement a typical Nazi’s statement.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and other Muslim countries condemned Israel’s animality and called UN Security Council to discuss the matter. On the other hand, UN Security Council agreed to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the matter.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who is currently on his visit to Saudi Arabia issued his statement condemning Israeli terrorism and violation of norms of humanity. He further requested the International community to take immed action and ensure Palestine’s safety.

He posted on his social media accounts that “I strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack especially during Ramadan on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity and international law. We [Givernment of Pakistan] reiterate support for Palestinian people. International community must take immed action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights“.

