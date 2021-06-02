HomeCelebrityMalala: Why do people have to get married when they can be...
CelebrityFeminismInternational

Malala: Why do people have to get married when they can be partners?

By admin
0
21

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist and Nobelist in her recent interview with British Vogue gave some surprising opinions about Marriages. She stated that “I do not get why people have to sign marriage papers? Why can they be just partners“. Malala said that his father is receiving Suitors’ calls from Pakistan for her marriage. Most of them are rich and own many houses, acres of lands, and property.

Her remarks over “Marriage” may cause a rise in backlash on Social Media. Previously, she had called the Israeli attack a ‘conflict’ and netizens are still tweeting and posting about her.

It is not the first time in Pakistan when someone has tried to favour Consensual Sex (concubination). Although Pakistan is an Islamic State and has 97% of the Muslim population but such controversial statements are often delivered by our celebrities and most of them later excuse for insulting the religious and cultural norms.

Malala Yousafzai was a Pakistani student from tribal areas. She was a victim of terrorism at a very young age. She and her family took asylum in the United States and was later awarded the Nobel prize. She is the youngest of all Nobelists.

Previous articleWho is Farhan Butt? Game-changer of the digital industry in Pakistan
adminhttps://metoo.pk
This is MeToo Pakistan's blog. You will find the latest and trending news about various topics.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Zulkaif Riaz on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Khurshid on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Anonymous on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
M.tahir on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Abdullah Hamid on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Amjad on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Abdullah Aziz on Folk guitarist “Sparlay Rawail” gets trolled on social media.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

We have a mission to provide Pakistanis with reliable, accurate, and authentic information on the #MeToo movement. We cover topics such as violence, sexual abuse, social media trends, and other related issues in the country and abroad. Feel free to contact us or submit your article.

Contact us: admin@metoo.pk

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv