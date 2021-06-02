Malala: Why do people have to get married when they can be partners?

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist and Nobelist in her recent interview with British Vogue gave some surprising opinions about Marriages. She stated that “I do not get why people have to sign marriage papers? Why can they be just partners“. Malala said that his father is receiving Suitors’ calls from Pakistan for her marriage. Most of them are rich and own many houses, acres of lands, and property.

Her remarks over “Marriage” may cause a rise in backlash on Social Media. Previously, she had called the Israeli attack a ‘conflict’ and netizens are still tweeting and posting about her.

It is not the first time in Pakistan when someone has tried to favour Consensual Sex (concubination). Although Pakistan is an Islamic State and has 97% of the Muslim population but such controversial statements are often delivered by our celebrities and most of them later excuse for insulting the religious and cultural norms.

Malala Yousafzai was a Pakistani student from tribal areas. She was a victim of terrorism at a very young age. She and her family took asylum in the United States and was later awarded the Nobel prize. She is the youngest of all Nobelists.