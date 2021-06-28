HomeLawThe story behind the AWP's violence in Bahria Town Karachi
LawViolence

The story behind the AWP’s violence in Bahria Town Karachi

By admin
0
6

Pakistani far-left political group Awami Workers Party is continuingly carrying out protests in Central Sindh against Bahria Town Karachi. Malik Riaz, the founder of Bahria Town, along with his spouse and business partner Beena Riaz had allegedly grabbed the land of local Sindhis.

The case is under prosecution in Supreme Court for years. Awami Workers Party which is believed to be the mastermind in UCP violation has once again prompted the local Sindhis to stand against the Bahria Town. Over 100 people were arrested for violence in Karachi as reported by Dawn news. Police had accused the Sindh Action Committee and Awami Workers Party of inciting their workers for damaging the property.

Many other far-left groups had come forward in support of violence. Women Democratic Front, Aurat March Islamabad, and Aurat Azadi March had tweeted favouring the violent protest.

A violent protestor and AWP’s councillor Seengar Noonari was arrested for his involvement in violence. A protest has been recorded by the family members of Seengar Noonari with playcards requesting the government to release him.

Bahria Town Karachi

It has been alleged that Bahria Town Karachi is grabbing the land of Central Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan. Gujjar Nala demolition is also an incident behind the rise in Anti-Bahria town protests.

Previous articleMalala: Why do people have to get married when they can be partners?
adminhttps://metoo.pk
This is MeToo Pakistan's blog. You will find the latest and trending news about various topics.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sajjad ali on Amazon to officially allow Pakistanis to create Seller Account
Zulkaif Riaz on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Khurshid on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Anonymous on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
M.tahir on Leena Ghani uses a manipulated video for cheap publicity
Abdullah Hamid on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Amjad on Imran khan requests Western govts to outlaw contempt of prophet just like holocaust law
Abdullah Aziz on Folk guitarist “Sparlay Rawail” gets trolled on social media.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

We have a mission to provide Pakistanis with reliable, accurate, and authentic information on the #MeToo movement. We cover topics such as violence, sexual abuse, social media trends, and other related issues in the country and abroad. Feel free to contact us or submit your article.

Contact us: admin@metoo.pk

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv