Who is Farhan Butt? Game-changer of the digital industry in Pakistan

Pakistani Blogger and Entrepreneur ‘Farhan Butt‘ is all set to launch the country’s leading digital media agency after his successful start in digital marketing. He was the first marketing strategist in Pakistan to introduce the method of using Memes and trending hot topics to attract the audience through advertisement. During the pandemic 2019-2020, Pakistani freelancers succeeded in topping the market because of a few gems like him.

In his recent post on social media, the tech star Farhan Butt quoted that, he is about to launch a digital media agency that would be the largest and hence leading industry in the country. His excellence in the field and brilliant portfolio can easily earn him a big post in any multinational corporation but due to his entrepreneurial mindset, he decided to go with his startup.

Get in touch with Farhan Butt to have the latest courage about him. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin.