Brother killed by sister and boyfriend for questioning their relationship

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, 28-year-old Ankush Bakshi was brutally killed with a sharp-edged weapon and he dies on the spot. Police Station Rajouri after their investigation revealed that the victim was killed because of personal issues.

A special investigation team was involved in the case which was registered against unknown suspects under section 302 and section 458 of the Indian Panel Code. The deceased was identified as the Ankush Bakshi S/O Bachan Lal from the Chakli area, Bajouri District of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It later came to the light that 21-year-old Priya Bakshi, the younger sister of the victim, along with her boyfriend Rajan Sharma murdered her brother. During the investigation, both revealed that they were in a relationship and Priya’s brother was questioning her about her relationship which she didn’t like.

Several such cases have been registered in past as well where a sister had killed her brother because of Not Liking the illegitimate relationship. Both of youngs are in custody and will be punished