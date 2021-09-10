HomeCelebrityWho is Farhan Rana Rajpoot? The famous Pakistani Youtuber
Who is Farhan Rana Rajpoot? The famous Pakistani Youtuber

Farhan Rana Rajpoot (Urdu محمد فرحان رانا راجپوت) is a Pakistani YouTuber, Author, and degital media character. He was brought into the world on Apirl 20, 2000 in Okara, the city of Punjab Province, Pakistan. He began his profession as a video creator on YouTube and TikTok and gained a massive audience because of his stunning look and entertaining techniques.

As of September 2021, Farhan Rana Rajpoot has recorded numerous chart-toppings in both Pakistan and India and is known for his vocal belting technique. Essentially he transfer various kinds of video. He makes recordings in various classification.

The famous Youtuber additionally runs his own tech-house, which is named after him “Farhan Rana Rajpoot”. Moreover, his blogs can be read on some well-known sites. He is using many blogging platforms to transfer his techniques to others.

As suggested by the Goodreads, He is publishing his auto biography book for his readers and followers. While discussing with @MeTooPK, Farhan Rana Rajpoot has expressed the wish of seeing Pakistan’s progress in digital world. Many sources including FilmFreeWay and Music Diffusion had described him one of trending personalities in Pakistan.
He can be accessed on his official accounts:

https://www.youtube.com/c/farhanranarajpootofficial
https://www.twitter.com/Farhanranarajp

Official Website
https://www.facebook.com/farhanranarajpoott

